Former National Sports Authority (NSA) board chairman, Kwadwo Baah-Aygemang, has cautioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the appointment of Otto Addo as the new Black Stars head coach.

Addo, a former Ghana international, has agreed to take over the Black Stars after talks with GFA officials in Germany following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac.

The Serbian was thrown out after Ghana’s poor campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, former Premier League coach, Chris Hughton has been assured of the job following talks with government at the Jubilee House.

However, Kwadwo Baah-Aygemang believes the FA must humble themselves and have talks with the government.

READ ALSO

He added that government could decide not to pay Otto Addo should he be appointed as the new Black Stars gaffer.

“What’s happening is obviously not the best,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show. “We need the best for the Black Stars but with the posture of the Ghana Football Association, it’s not the best.

“The FA officials flew to Germany to talk to Otto Addo without holding talks with government. Meanwhile, government can decide not to pay Otto Addo and they must know this. The FA must humble themselves and do the right thing because this is our national team and the national team is for the government,” he added.

The Black Stars despite their unimpressive performance in Yaounde will be hoping to make amends when they play Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff in March later this year.