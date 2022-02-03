Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has expressed his excitement at Sulley Muntari’s return to the Ghana Premier League on Tuesday.

His former colleague has signed a one year season contract with the GPL reigning champions, Accra Hearts of Oak.

According to Appiah, the former AC Milan striker will be recorded in history as one of the greatest players to join the Phobians.

“if there is one thing that makes me happy about your latest movement…is the fact that your name will be written amongst the great players who wore the world most adored and envious jersey,” Appiah tweeted.

If there is one thing that makes me happy about your latest movement…. Is the fact that your name will be written amongst the great players who wore the world most adored and envious Jersey…. Welcome to the greatest club my bro…. Phoooooobia pic.twitter.com/o6IBJyR0WW — Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) February 2, 2022

Appiah, 41, grinded through the ranks at Hearts and won the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup in the mid-1990s before moving to Udinese Calcio in 1997.

