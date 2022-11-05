On Thursday evening, #BlackSherif was trending on Twitter following an alleged leaked sex tape.
The musician, whose career is steadily on the rise, was being accused of starring in the raunchy short video in which a woman can be seen performing fellatio on him and going further to ‘ride’ him.
The supposed ‘leak’ had fans of the musician gutted.
However, after some digging on social media platform, Twitter, it appears the male vixen of the video is not Black Sherif.
Though the resemblance is uncanny, the vixen is an amateur pornstar who goes by the name LA on Twitter and the female vixen is his partner Jaz.
They have several sex videos on their respective Twitter pages where the circulating video thought to belong to Black Sherif can be found.
Some fans of the musician have accused persons insisting the male vixen is Black Sherif of attempting to pull him down.
