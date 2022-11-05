On Thursday evening, #BlackSherif was trending on Twitter following an alleged leaked sex tape.

The musician, whose career is steadily on the rise, was being accused of starring in the raunchy short video in which a woman can be seen performing fellatio on him and going further to ‘ride’ him.

The supposed ‘leak’ had fans of the musician gutted.

Black Sherif announced his show and most never shared the link but see the energy y’all put in sharing a fake sex tape of him. We Ghanaians are our own enemies smh 🤦‍♂️ — NUNGUA (Dr Burna) (@burnaculer) November 3, 2022

They are just trying to bring you down but the vacuole in your soul is stronger than the weapons of the enemies. #Blacko to world. Your success becomes the agony in their heart. Keep winning Soja #BlackSherif

However, after some digging on social media platform, Twitter, it appears the male vixen of the video is not Black Sherif.

Though the resemblance is uncanny, the vixen is an amateur pornstar who goes by the name LA on Twitter and the female vixen is his partner Jaz.

They have several sex videos on their respective Twitter pages where the circulating video thought to belong to Black Sherif can be found.

Some fans of the musician have accused persons insisting the male vixen is Black Sherif of attempting to pull him down.

This is what happens when nitwit porn addicts get intoxicated. They post nonsense, and content creators and bloggers also try to publish those fake and untrue stories that could defame renowned personalities and global icons like @blacksherif_. #BlackSherif #DoNotDefameBlacko pic.twitter.com/sPs002d7hI — Derricking Wilson (@DerrickingW) November 4, 2022

Looking at the guy's mouth and comparing to black ein own, difference dey. Wey I never see blacko dey wear that gold durag. He mostly wears black durag.



Still #BlackSherif to the world❤️💯🌍🐐⭐ — FEED THA STREET III🍽️💯💎 (@pkay_4real) November 4, 2022

For goodness sake the pull him down is too much. This is the original post circulating. The girl posted it on October 11. She is an onlyfans girl and the guy is ST_LA also an onlyfans guy. It’s not Blacko!!!



PANT OFF | Blacko | Black Sherif | Ama Burland pic.twitter.com/22xLR5mkWM — Atete Kwaa🇬🇭🔞 (@atete_kwaa) November 3, 2022

