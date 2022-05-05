Ray J has opened a can of worms in a tell-all interview. The rapper, who is famous for having a sex tape with reality TV star Kim Kardashian has opened up about how Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian carefully planned everything.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, the rapper alleged that leaking the sex tape was a deal orchestrated between his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Vivid Entertainment.

The Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star told the publication that a recent episode on the Kardashian’s new show dubbed The Kardashians triggered him to give his side of the story. He said the famous reality TV family has vilified him over the past decade and a half and made it seem like he was the bad guy, yet they all had a deal. He said:

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about.”

TMZ reports that Kim alleged that Ray J has another one of their unreleased steamy videos, which could break the internet if it ever sees the light of day because he was allegedly doing some nasty things to her while she was unconscious.

These allegations angered the actor, who decided to set the record straight and correct the narrative. He said: “I never had a single sex tape at my house. She had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed.” According to The Shade Room, the One Wish hitmaker even released screenshots of private messages between him and Kim K.

