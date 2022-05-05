The Electricity Company of Ghana is assuring consumers that the technical challenge with respect to the prepayment system will be rectified by the close of day (May 5th, 2022).

In a statement, the power distribution firm said its ICT team is working assiduously to rectify the challenge and restore the Nuri prepayment system back to normalcy.

“ECG wishes to assure the affected customers that our ICT team is working assiduously to rectify the challenge and restore the Nuri prepayment system back to normalcy by close of day 5th May, 2022”.

In the last couple of days, consumers have not be able to recharge or purchase credit due to a bungled software upgrade.

This has created inconvenience for consumers since those whose credit have ran out are unable to top up their prepaid accounts.

But the ECG’s release expressed regret to consumers about the inconvenience created.