Dark spots and skin pigmentation are often the results of sun exposure and ageing.

It is very important that you protect your skin with good sunscreen. However, if the signs of neglect are already visible, do some damage control by using these tried and tested home remedies. These work well in lightening scars as well.

Potatoes

Grate a potato, squeeze out the juice and apply to the affected area and leave for 30 minutes. Do this every day for a month and you will notice an appreciable difference.

Turmeric

Make a thick paste of turmeric with a little milk or malai and add about a teaspoon of besan. Apply it like a mask over the dark areas and let it dry. Wash it off with a little warm water while massaging your face gently. Repeat daily.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is a strong bleaching agent but it should not be used by those with sensitive skin. Rub the undiluted juice of a lemon on your face with the tips of your fingers, leave on for 15 minutes and wash off.

Papaya

The papain enzyme that is very effective in lightening scars and dark spots is found in high concentrations in the peel of papaya. Make a paste by blending the peel with besan, rosewater, multani mitti, honey and turmeric. Apply on the face like a mask and leave for 30 minutes.

Tomato pulp

The tomato pulp has detoxifying properties that can help fade scars and clear your skin of blackheads and impurities. Simply apply fresh tomato juice to a clean face, and leave it on for about 15 minutes before rinsing.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera contains vitamins and anti-inflammatory properties, which reduce inflammation, redness on the skin and heal itself. It also has moisturizing properties, keeping the skin soft. For better results, try to use fresh aloe vera gel twice daily and place it directly on scars.

Cucumber

Cucumbers have anti-inflammatory properties that can diminish the appearance of scars on the face or body. Cucumbers also have lightning agents that help reduce redness. Simply rub a cucumber slice over the scar, leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse off. You can also mix one peeled cucumber with one tablespoon of organic greek yoghurt and apply it over the affected area. Leave on for 10 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.