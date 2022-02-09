Popular Nigerian singer Oxlade has for the first time topped Twitter trend tables, but for the wrong reason.

The star is on netizens’ lips and screens after a video purported to be his sex tape was leaked online.

It is unclear how the video got into circulation, but the rapper, who is very active on social media, has gone dead silent.

Many have argued that the leak is a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation, as it was dropped exactly 12:00 am on the micro-blogging app.

Moments after the leak, his colleagues at the Lagos State University, where he is studying History and International relations, gathered at his hostel to hail him.

The 24-year-old has made a name for himself after releasing back-to-back hit songs, including a collaboration with Sarkodie and he has been tipped to also feature on Sark’s album.

Meanwhile, this would be the second of such celebrity scandals to hit Nigeria in the last four months. Tiwa also made global headlines when she became a victim of revenge/blackmail porn.

The video, which she confirmed, was leaked at a time when she was set to drop her international collaboration (Somebody’s son) with American songstress Brandy.

Hours after Oxlade’s saga, netizens are still on the matter and have flooded the app with over 181,000 tweets.

