Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman popularly known as Oxlade has lauded award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie for believing in his craft even before he became popular.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, the singer said associating himself with Sarkodie has really helped his career.

“Sark spotted my talent even before the whole Ghana and that was amazing. I met Sarkodie through a mutual brother and Sark just developed an interest in me. A song he was working on was originally for Wande Coal but Sark gave me the opportunity to jump on it,” he said.

Oxlade also revealed that, their hit ‘Non-Living Thing’ was originally his song but decided to give it to Sarkodie which has become “one of the best moves in his career”.

“‘Non-Living Thing’ was supposed to be on my project but I later felt that it was meant to be for Sarkodie. I introduced the track to him and laid his verse and the rest was history,” he said.

Oxlade also emphazied his love for Ghana because it is his second home.

“I shoot my first record in Cape Coast so Ghana has been like my second home” he said.

Oxlade has several features with many Ghanaian acts like Darkovibes, Stonebwoy, E.L, Kidi, Manifest and many others.