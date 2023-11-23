Nigerian artiste, Oxlade has expressed profound admiration for music icons, R2Bees, hailing them as the guiding force for Ghanaian music.

Gracing the studios of Hitz FM, Thursday, Oxlade paid homage to some Ghanaian artistes whom he believes deserve recognition for their impact.

Among the lot, he cited names like Asakaa, Laruso, Lasmid, Kelvynboy and Darkovibes, who are his favorites.

Aside them, he is particularly in support of the Kumerican boys, including the Gh Migos, Yaw Tog, Kofi Mole, and Jamar.

At the very top of Oxlade’s list is R2Bees, explaining that they are trailblazers whose impact stretches into Nigeria’s industry.

“R2Bees are the blueprints, not just for Ghana but even Nigeria; I hope you know that. Even our top artistes like Wizkid recognised them. People may have diverse opinions, but from where I stand, they are big artistes here and they are killing it,” he told host Andy Dosty.

He emphasized how R2Bees made up of Mugeez and PaeDae, have built their music legacy, and despite clocking over a decade in the industry, they are still a force to reckon with.

Oxlade looks forward to collaborating with more Ghanaian acts as he enjoys his stay in Ghana.



