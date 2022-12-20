Ghanaian rapper Criss Waddle has taken to social media to express disappointment after duo R2Bees and singer King Promise failed to show up at his AMG Connect Concert.

Venting his spleen on Snap Chat, after the Tema Concert, Criss Waddle equally slammed King Promise and his manager for ignoring the concert.

So yesterday R2Bees go Gyakie en show them no come amg connect concert. @ohene_faruku u still dey manage king promise? So u watch promise go perform for Gyakie en show under way u no fit tell am say bro make we pass Waddle and Medikla their show under for 5 minutes them too be family? [SIC] He wrote on the social media app.

For Criss Waddle, King Promise’s absence went a long way to confirm why the “Oh Yeah” hitmaker failed to collaborate with him on a song.

Now I understand why me and King Promise our song never happen [laughter emojis] @killbeatz dier you. Tomorrow way I go talk my matter. [SIC]

Criss Waddle, speaking further on the matter, said he had promoted, served, worshipped and done the unthinkable for the R2Bees group, hence it’s unfathomable that they didn’t show up.

When a fan asked Criss Waddle to overlook it since he is on top of the ladder, he said: “It has nothing to do with me having my own level or not. Brothers had to come show AMG love.”

Responding to critics Criss Waddle said he is not venting for clout, disclosing how Killbetz allegedly charged him an amount of money before producing his song even though he had helped the producer’s mother sometimes back.

Climaxing his posts, Criss Waddle said he is no longer going to keep up with the friendship with the duo.

