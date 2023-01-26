Budding Ghanaian singer, Archipalago, has blamed the CEO of AMG Business, Criss Waddle, of being behind the wrong move that nearly killed his career.

Also known as Palago Mufasa, the artiste is well known for his controversial nature rather than his music, and efforts to push his struggling career were staggering.

However, luck shone on Palago when one of his Kumerican-inclined songs became a banger with thousands of likes on social media, but that was also short-lived.

In a blink of an eye, Palago’s records took a downturn with four million people disliking his song, and 22 giving it a thumbs up.

The disappointed artiste, in a latest interview on Kingdom FM, stated emphatically that the down spiral is the work of none other than his rival Criss Waddle.

He remarked that Criss instructed his followers to unsubscribe from his social media pages and click the dislike button on the song.

According to him, the four million people who disliked his song are persons from the AMG camp or die-hard followers of the Tema-based artiste.

The reason, he said is Criss’ own way of teaching him a lesson for criticizing intellectual property of other artistes.

That single order, till date, has quashed his chances of making it big in the entertainment industry.

