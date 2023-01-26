Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has urged that the mix-up within the NDC over the Minority leadership reshuffle should be resolved in the next 48 hours.

He said he has confidence in his party leaders, colleagues, and party members to resolve the issue.

“This matter has to be resolved one way or the other within the next 48 hours. I believe that it will pass, I believe the NDC has what it takes to surmount these immediate challenges,” he said.

He urged the party elders to summon both parties and the executives so a constitutional amendment can be done to include the engagement of the Caucus in parliamentary leadership.

To him, this will help prevent future similar incidences.

“Our elders should call both sides and call the national executives, especially the National Chairman and National Secretary at a meeting and let us build a roadmap, a roadmap that takes the consultations national executives have done a step further of engaging the Caucus,” he proposed on Accra-based Metro TV.

He commended the outgone parliamentary leaders and constituents for their good conduct despite their personal misgivings.

“Here I will want to salute the restraint shown by Hon. Haruna Iddrisu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak because the expectation was that by now the NDC in Tamale and Asawase will be up in flames.

“We have seen comments that have been made but very managed and they have really really rained in their obviously very strong and passionate following to make their case without rocking the fortunes of the NDC and that for me is critical.

“Because it then means that these individuals irrespective of how they may feel, slighted or not, justified or not still put the forward march of the NDC to salvage this country in the 2024 polls ahead of any personal misgivings or challenges they may have and that for me is very telling and we must celebrate them.”

He further commended the new parliamentary leadership for also playing their part to ensure constituents were well-behaved.

“In like manner, I also want to celebrate Ato Forson, Buah, and Agbodza for also holding back their regions and their followers from any over-the-top commentary that will incinerate or inflame passions in a certain way,” he lauded.

“And once again I celebrate them because they have managed their base and their following to ensure that this remains a decorous conversation.”

He said the consultations done by the national executives were not far reached.

He confirmed that the constitution has no section that states that party leaders or MPs should choose leaders for parliament.

“Those who say there’s nowhere in our constitution where it says MPs must be consulted, there’s nowhere in our constitution too that it says a National executive should elect leadership for parliament.

“The conversion has been an engagement.

“Why you need to engage is to prevent a situation like this.”