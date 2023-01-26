Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has congratulated the new leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament.

The NDC reshuffled its leadership in Parliament by appointing Ajumako Enyam Essiam legislator, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader.

In the shake-up, MP for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi, and the MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, lost their positions as Minority leader, Deputy Minority leader and Minority Chief Whip respectively.

They have been replaced by the MP for Ajumako-Enyam-Essiam constituency, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Kofi Buah and MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza as Minority leader, Deputy Minority leader and Minority Chief Whip respectively.

In a show of support on social media Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey congratulated the fresh team and asked for support for them as the NDC seeks to regain power in the 2024 elections.

“Congratulations to the new leadership of the Minority caucus of Parliament. Over the years, the NDC has been growing in a competitive democratic environment and today’s changes in our Caucus in parliament reflect this path,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Let’s all support this new leadership in Parliament for victory 2024. Once again, congratulations to Hon. Dr Cassiel Ato Forson (Minority leader), Hon Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah (Deputy minority leader) and Kwame Agbodze (Minority Chief Whip). #TogetherWeCan.”

The NDC in a letter dated January 23, 2023, and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament informed Parliament about the changes.

The letter stated that the new leadership has been charged to recommend consequential changes at the ranking membership to the national headquarters.