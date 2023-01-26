Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has given off some tricks that rappers can use to develop their rap flow and genuineness when it comes to their music craft.

In his latest interview on Hitz FM, where he addressed critics on his recent feature on Bob Marly’s Stir It Up song, the musician said every rapper should be able to relate to the issues of others.

According to him, he tries to be realistic by using the real-life stories of those around him to do music because, “if it were left to my life, it might be boring.”

Responding to Andy Dosty’s question, Sarkodie said he had talked about many things in his song that he was even yet to experience them.

“When I started talking about champagne, I had never tried it. When my ‘Borga Borga’ song came out, I had never travelled. As an artiste you have to be able to live other’s reality.

“Because if I am talking about me, it might be boring, but people are going through them. They are going through stuff that you can pick from. You are actually picking what you know is reality,” he said.

