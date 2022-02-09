The planned demonstration by university students over the strike by University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has hit a snag.

This follows disagreement between Coalition of Concerned University Students, University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) and the National Union of Ghana Students.

President of USAG, Christian Philip Armah, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said the planned demonstration has not been sanctioned.

He explained that, throughout their consultations, the student leadership across the country agreed that a demonstration will be the last resort.

Based on this backdrop, he said it is surprising a splinter group, Coalition of Concerned University Students will announce a planned protest.

Mr Armah indicated that, they have met government and are yet to engage with UTAG leadership before they decide on their next line of action.

“The demonstration by Coalition of Concerned University Students is premature. If after all our consultations with stakeholders and UTAG is still on strike, then we will go on a demonstration,” he stressed.

The USAG President appealed to all students to disregard the supposed demonstration as they work to get their lecturers back on campus.