The Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana) has reiterated it is against the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

Lead Researcher at CDD, Bernard Anaba, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Wednesday revealed that their latest research shows that when the bill is passed, the economy will suffer.

Mr Anaba stated a survey conducted within three weeks revealed Ghana could lose up to 6% of its annual budget funding due to the Anti LGBTQ+ Bill.

He hinted that Ghana is likely to face both economic and diplomatic pressure due to the bill.

“By this Bill, we have added economic conditionality on ourselves [as a country] when we go out to seek support and as we know, Ghana’s budget regularly relies on grants of about 4 to 6 per cent each year from donor partners who are mostly against this Bill.

“This could result in the delays and reduction in this budgetary support. I remember there was a year when the Finance Minister complained that the budget did not work well because these funds [from donors] were delayed,” he said.

ALSO READ:

He added: “So now, there is a reason why it will even delay more; you can imagine the economic impact because four to six per cent of your budget is huge.”

Mr Anaba said the CDD will soon present the findings to Parliament to see the way forward.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee is set to resume its public hearing on the controversial document for further consideration.