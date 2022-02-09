It has always been a norm for people to celebrate love every year on 14th February by sending messages of love and affection to partners, family and friends.

This year, the nation’s designated postal service operator, Ghana Post, is offering lovers the opportunity to share love in a special Valentine promo which has sparked discussion among social media users.

In reaction to the promo on Ghana Post’s social media handles and some famous bloggers’ walls, netizens have praised the state-owned organisation for bringing up such a promotion that appreciates customers, especially the youth.

The Ghana Post Vals day promo dubbed ‘Vals on Wheels’ enables shoppers, families, and loved ones to express their love. Individuals and vendors are to contact a dedicated number and request pickup through the customer service operatives.

Some comments from netizens read: That’s awesome, we hope for the best customer service experience with this offer – Adwoa Agyeman.

It’s a great move, sustain this – Joshua Deladem Wemegah.

According to the Head of Corporate Communications, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, Ghana post has discounted delivery prices to just 20 Ghana Cedis per delivery in and around Accra and Tema to enable shoppers, families, and loved ones to express their love.

“The promo starts on 13th February and ends on 15th February; it’s indeed a special way for us to show love to Ghanaians,” she said.

According to Ghana Post, all one needs is to dial or WhatsApp their customer service team on 0542527004 or 0268001944 and a biker or driver will be assigned to pick up the items to deliver to the recipient.

Ghana Post recently introduced a nationwide same-day delivery and is expected to securely and quickly deliver all items.