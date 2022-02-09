Renowned Kumawood actor, Bill Asamoah, has dismissed rumours making rounds that he has been involved in an accident.

Taking to his Instagram page, he indicated the news was fake and must be disregarded.

Subsequently speaking in an interview, Mr Asamoah revealed his phone has been buzzing with calls from friends, family, colleagues and others in the media space.

But he has not been able to attend to the calls as he was on set.

However, he noted he was calm about the situation, adding his only problem was his family who were worried, panicked and wouldn’t stop calling him.

The actor further revealed this is about the fourth time such news has been reported about him.

Watch the video attached for more: