Some Zongo chiefs and Islamic clerics in the Ashanti region have expressed concern over the emergence of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana and urged residents of Zongo Communities to speak against it.

The chiefs, imams, and opinion leaders say the act does not represent the true tenets of Muslims and therefore could have great negative impacts on future generations.

They have issued stern warnings to homosexuals to desist from the acts or they will be dealt with the appropriate sanctions.

In their view, a swift passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill would help address their concerns and compel homosexuals to change.

Speaking at a stakeholder consultative forum at the Kumasi Central Mosque, organized by Windows of Hope Empowerment Foundation, the Chief of Fulani Community in the Ashanti region described the cases of homosexuality in the Zongo Communities as disturbing and devilish.

Usman Bin Ahmed explained that the cases of HIV/AIDS, according to reports, are increasing owing to the practice of homosexuality and lesbianism.

He, therefore, called on members of Parliament to ensure the passage of the Bill.

He also expressed worry about the spate of nefarious activities like drug abuse, violence among others in Zongo Communities as he fears may further ruin the gains made over the last few years.

He has urged the youth to collectively tackle issues that are important to their growth.

The stakeholder’ forum was necessary to find solutions to the menace in the Zongo Communities.

Executive Director of Windows of Hope and Empowerment Foundation, Harris Umar, said a number of disturbing videos and pictures have been intercepted by the Foundation.

Mr. Umar indicated that Zongo Communities are vulnerable to practices of LGBTQ+ due to poverty.

According to him, many youths may venture into the act because of financial constraints so it was necessary to begin engaging them to immediately curb the spread of the menace.

Mr. Umar said although they are optimistic about the passage of the LGBTQ+ Bill, there’s the need to start enlightening the youth to curtail the wild spread of the act even before the Bill is considered.

Moshie Chief in the Ashanti region, Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Adam, on his part intimated that his community will embark on a demonstration if the bill is not passed.

The chiefs and Imams, together with the Assembly members in the Zongo communities made a solemn pledge to partner with all stakeholders to end homosexuality in Zongo communities.