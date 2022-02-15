A septic tank driver has reportedly been caught dislodging human waste from his vehicle on the Tetteh Quarshie – Shiashie road.

This unfortunate incident happened around 5:40 am Tuesday dawn. He was captured in a video footage by a concerned citizen spilling the liquid waste.

According to reports, the truck driver stopped at the junction leading to the house of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Some commuters, who spoke on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, expressed worry about the environmental effects of discharging sewage indiscriminately.

Watch attached video: