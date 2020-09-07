Naomi Campbell could be set for a court showdown as her Russian billionaire ex-boyfriend ‘is suing her for outstanding loans’.

Vladislav Doronin, 57, is also understood to be claiming the British supermodel kept some of his property.

The Russian businessman valued his belongings at $3million and said Campbell, 50, has refused to return them, legal documents seen by TMZ show.

It was not immediately clear in which court the documents were filed or how much Doronin claims Campbell owes.

The property magnate, a close friend of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, dated Campbell for five years from 2008 after meeting her at the Cannes Film Festival.

His assets included a yacht, the Lady In Blue, a private jet, a space-age house in Moscow, a flat in Knightsbridge and a holiday home in Ibiza.

He would showered Campbell with gifts including time in the £10,000-a-night presidential suite at the Ritz Carlton Moscow.

The billionaire also reportedly bought her a Zac Posen dress for £26,000 at a charity auction.

There were regular rumours of an engagement or wedding but he was married to his wife Ekaterina. They separated in 1998 but had not divorced.

This comes after Campbell recently rubbished suggestions she is no longer on speaking terms with her other ex-boyfriend Skepta.

The supermodel was romantically linked with the Grime artist, 37, in 2018, though they never publicly confirmed their relationship.

After she made comments about an acrimonious break up with her last beau, fans were quick to claim she was talking about Skepta, which she has since disputed.

Speaking to Times Weekend magazine, Naomi said that she is on good terms with all her previous ex-boyfriends, but admitted she isn’t friends with her ‘last’ ex.