Medeama Sporting Club head coach, Augustine Evans Adotey says his side will fight to win the rest of the points left following their defeat against Young Africans SC in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions in their Group D matchday four games suffered a 3-0 defeat against the Tanzanian side with lead striker, Jonathan Sowah being sent off.

The defeat leaves the Yellow and Mauve at the bottom of their group with four points after four games.

Speaking after the game, the veteran trainer said they will fight to secure all the six points left.

“The game is over. The ambition of Medeama to take away a point or the three maximum points unfortunately failed. We have two more games…We shall fight for the remaining six points.”

Medeama will host Egyptian side, Al-Ahly at the Baba Yara stadium before travelling to face CR Belouizdad on February 23 and March 1 respectively.

READ ALSO