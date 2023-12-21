Dreams FC recorded an impressive scoreline against Angolan side, APC Lobito in their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The Ghana Premier League side stunned Lobito 4-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday afternoon with youngster Abdul Aziz Issah scoring a wonderful goal.

Agyenim Boateng Mensah opened the scoring for the home side in the 35th minute of the game shooting Dreams into the lead.

The 1-0 score was all the game could see in the first 45 minutes as both teams headed into the break.

However, the Still Believe lads had their lead doubled shortly after the return from recess as Adi Boyo scored an own goal.

Then a moment of brilliance from Aziz Issah made it 3-0 for the Still Believe lads in the 74th minute, beating the goalkeeper from the centreline.

Tamko Nuhu, who was introduced in the latter part of the game wrapped up the victory with a 92nd-minute strike to end the game 4-0.

Dreams now move to nine points from four games with just one defeat recorded in the first games in Group C.

Karim Zito’s boys are also one win away from advancing to the knockout stage of the continental competition for the first time in their history.