Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has revealed former Ningo Prampram MP, E.T Mensah was on the cusp of making peace with his successor Sam George just before he died.

The two were not in talking terms and had a frosty relationship after Sam George ousted him from Parliament.

Eulogizing the late Council of State member, Nii Lante Vanderpuye revealed that, E.T Mensah had agreed to meet with Sam George and smoked the peace pipe upon his return from a medical checkup in South Africa, a trip he unfortunately did not return from alive.

