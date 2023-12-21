Joy Prime is the official media partner for the highly anticipated singing marathon by an individual, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum.

With this announcement, Joy Prime will provide uninterrupted streaming across social media as well as unparalleled TV coverage for the Sing-A-Thon attempt.

This partnership brings a unique blend of entertainment and the best of media coverage to the much-awaited musical extravaganza.

Afua Asantewaa is expected to break the longest singing marathon by an individual, which lasted 105 hours. She is expected to beat the record in a nearly five-day event taking place from December 24th to December 27th, 2023.

She will be singing only Ghanaian songs which she says is a deliberate attempt to promote Ghanaian music to the world.

The collaboration with Joy Prime is expected to elevate the marathon’s visibility and offer an immersive experience to audiences across the world.

Joy Prime, known for its commitment to delivering quality entertainment content, will play a pivotal role in capturing and broadcasting the electrifying moments of the Sing-A-Thon. With a reputation for bringing exclusive and engaging content to its viewers, Joy Prime is poised to enhance the event’s reach and impact.

The Multimedia Group’s extensive reach and expertise in delivering top-notch entertainment align perfectly with the spirit of the Sing-A-Thon.