Ghana’s reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif has been crowned the 2023 most streamed Ghanaian artist in Ghana.

Black Sherif was leading the charts with celebrated acts, Sarkodie at second place and Stonebwoy at third place.

His 14 tracks masterpiece Album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ also led the chart on the top streamed album.

However, the most streamed Ghanaian song was claimed by King Promise’s Terminator while Black Sherif’s Konongo Zongo and Oil in my Head followed closely.

The most streamed artists in Ghana was topped by Nigerian singer, Asake followed by the African giant, Burna Boy and Black sherif securing the third spot ahead of International acts like Davido, Drake and Omah Lay who were all in the top 10 list.

Amaarae, Black Sherif and KiDi also take their spots as most exported artists captivating audiences worldwide with their unique styles and transforming their music into a cultural bridge that unites listeners across continents.

Ayra Starr leads the pack as the most streamed female artist in Ghana and the only female artist in the top 10 most streamed artists.

At the forefront of Ghana’s most streamed throwback songs is the legendary Daddy Lumba’s timeless hit ‘Aben Wo Aha’ and his other songs, Akoma Da Akoma So, Menya Mpo, and Theresa all featured proudly in the top throwback list.