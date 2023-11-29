The one week observation of late former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, has been set for Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The ceremony will take place at the Bantama Presbyterian School Park in the Ashanti Region.

It will start from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Wofa Atta as he was affectionately called passed in the early hours of Saturday, September 23, 2023, after a short illness.

The businessman after spending one term in Parliament became a spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (MP) on economic issues.

In Parliament, he was a member of the Economic Committee.

He owned many businesses in Ashanti Region, popular among them is 2M Transport Services.

ALSO READ: