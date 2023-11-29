Songstress, Becca has become a subject on social media after she posted a recent video showing off her curvy body and lightly-toned skin.

The musician showed her banging body after stepping out of a gym in Accra.

Becca’s workout routine has been consistent after the singer took a hiatus from the music scene.

Taking to Instagram to update her 3 million followers, her video sparked reactions with netizens arguing over her skin colour.

While some urged her to go back to her “chocolate” colour, others also lauded her for taking good care of her self.

Being wary of the negative feedback, Becca subtly addressed critics stating clearly that, “oh! The filter is free on Snapchat lol!”

For those who think she is concerned, Becca’s caption said: “The way you make people feel is your reputation” loving my process!”

The African Woman singer added that, she was inspired by her husband, Dr. Daniel Oluwatobi Sanni to hit the gym.

