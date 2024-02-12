Member of parliament for New Juaben South Constituency and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi says, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s ‘New Chapter’ is a real economic revolution that will propel business to greater heights and open Ghana’s, economy.

He says, the ‘New Chapter’ as delivered by the Vice President will turn the fortunes of Ghana into prosperity.

According to him, the digitalization agenda being championed by Dr. Bawumiah will be a game changer in Ghana’s economic transformation.

Addressing a section of journalists in Koforidua over the weekend, Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi posited that, the difference between Dr. Bawumiah and John Mahama is that, the former is a future driven leader while the latter is not.

He added that, future-oriented leaders have an intuitive ability to identify opportunities in the face of uncertainty.

According to Mr. Okyere Baafi, Dr. Bawumia’s sophisticated plans are in sync with the country’s long-term goals.

He said, the proposed tax amnesty aimed at cleaning the slats for defaulting business in Ghana will further inject energy in business and create more employment.

“As a deputy minister of trade and industry, I encounter lots of business people on daily and weekly basis. I can tell you as a matter of fact that, many companies are struggling to pay taxes, some defaulting companies risk being hauled to the court and all that. This proposed tax amnesty will save many businesses in Ghana” Mr. Okyere Baafi disclosed.

He added that, the digitalization agenda, coupled with the various incentives for business will ensure a prosperous Ghana for all.

He said the people of New Juaben South are very hopeful to see Ghanaians supporting the NPP flagbearer to secure victory in this year’s election to enable him open the ‘New Chapter’ of prosperity for all.

Mr. Okyere Baafi believe that, given Dr. Bawumia an opportunity to lead Ghana would be the very best thing that has ever happened to Ghana.

“I know Dr. Bawumia, I’ve listened to him, we have had several engagements and I’m telling you that this man is passionate about Ghana. He will take us to the next level. Let’s give him the legitimate power to deliver” Okyere Baafi begged.

