The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has explained why he chose football over Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s lecture.

According to him, the semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa in the just ended African Cup of Nations (AFCON) was very important than Dr. Bawumia’s lecturer.

In Mr. Nketia’s view, the just ended AFCON was entertaining compared to Dr. Bawumia’s supposed vision for Ghana.

Rather, General Mosquito as he is popularly called said he recorded the Vice President’s lecturer becuase “it is hard to listen to lies”.

“I recorded it because Nigeria’s match was more important to me than what Bawumia had to say. The match was more entertaining than what Bawumia had to say, you know it is hard to listen to lies. You get infuriated listening to lies, so I recorded it and I’ve listened to some portions,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), delivered a lecture titled “Ghana’s Next Chapter” and outlined his governance plans ahead of the December presidential election.

In his vision, he announced intentions to scrap some policies introduced by the current government.

But General Mosquito urged Ghanaians not to fall for Dr. Bawumia’s “lies” ahead of the general elections.

