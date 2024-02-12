The Campaign Team for the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed that the search for a running mate to partner Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is still ongoing.

According to the team no decision has been reached.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Communications Director for the Team, Nana Akomeah said although, the information they have picked up points to the NDC maintaining Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang to partner John Mahama, it will not in any way influence their choice of a running mate.

He stressed that Dr. Bawumia will announce his running mate in two months.

“The choice of a running mate is left to the flagbearer and in making that choice he will consider a lot of factors including gender, origin, personality, in fact, a lot of things. when he has gotten a name or two, then he brings it to the party.

There is always a pool of people but he hasn’t settled on anyone. I suspect that he will be coming out in April-May so there is still a bit of time.

The NDC has had their flagbearer for almost a year but is yet to come out with a running mate. I understand they will be announcing next week and they will give it to the woman professor,” he said.

This follows an assertion made by former Attorney-General, Ayikoi Otoo that Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia does not hold the ultimate authority to choose his running mate ahead of the December elections.

Mr Ayikoi Otoo stressed that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is vested with the power to decide in this matter.

He explained that while Dr. Bawumia can propose a candidate for the position, the final decision rests with the NEC, which may either accept or reject his recommendation.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on Tuesday, February 6, Mr Ayikoi Otoo underscored the limited influence of the NPP flagbearer in such scenarios.

“The choice of a running mate by Vice President Bawumia will not be final until it is approved by the national council of the New Patriotic Party,” Ayikoi Otoo said.

“What happens in the true state of affairs is he [Vice-President Bawumia] sends the name there for them to look at it and to decide whether they like it or not. So who is actually making the choice?”

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has urged supporters to refrain from putting pressure on Dr Bawumia, regarding the selection of his running mate.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stressed the importance of allowing the party’s flagbearer the independence to make his own decision on the choice of a running mate, believing it would contribute to the unity and success of the party.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister expressed confidence in Dr Bawumia’s intelligence and anticipated that he would make a judicious choice in the best interest of the party.

