Calls for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to choose his running mate from the Ashanti Region has intensified, following the massive response to his three-day tour of the region.

Some traders of the Kejetia Market are particularly pushing for the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare as running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Interacting with the media, the traders stated her performance as Chief of Staff is indicative of her qualities.

They are convinced she is more than qualified to partner Dr. Bawumia as running mate for the December general elections.

