Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, says he does not think that the judge admitting the much-publicised audio involving the Attorney General and the third accused person Richard Jakpa into evidence, would significantly impact the outcome of the ambulance procurement case.

He argues that the audio does not contain enough evidence to guarantee that Richard Jakpa will win the case.

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, the trial judge in the ongoing ambulance procurement case, on Thursday, June 13, admitted an audio recording involving the Attorney-General and businessman, Richard Jakpa into evidence.

According to her, the reasons for admitting the recording during the mistrial application on June 6, 2024, still apply.

She noted that the pen drive containing the recording has been admitted in the interest of fairness since any electronic evidence by the prosecution would have been allowed.

However, Alfred Tuah Yeboah said the fact that evidence has been admitted does not mean it would convince the judge and the court beyond reasonable doubt.

When JoyNews asked whether he was worried about the tape being admitted, he retorted, “Not at all because this audio is something that you have heard, isn’t it? Haven’t you heard it, you have heard it. So what is unique in it? It’s about the procedure so in terms of the content we are not minded by that because it is something that is in the public domain.

“But as to whether you can tender a recorded audio is something that we wanted to wanted to test. That is why we are talking about law, not about public sentiment whether you are comfortable or you are not comfortable; it is about due process. We are just saying that that is due process, it can be tendered and we are going by it.”

