The National Identification Authority (NIA) office at Akatsi South Municipality in the Volta Region says the Authority will be conducting a registration exercise for Ghanaian children aged six to 14 years.

It said the exercise, by the legal mandate, remained crucial to ensuring that all children within the age bracket got into the national identity register.

A statement signed by Amen Agbenorhevi, the Akatsi South Municipal NIA Head, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the assignment would enable children to benefit from various national programmes and services.

It indicated that a registration team would move from one school to another to do the registration at a yet-to-be-determined date.

“This registration exercise is parent/ guardian-child centered. Every parent/ guardian needs to be present with their child during the registration process,” it said.

The statement said guardians played a crucial role in providing the necessary information and documents required for successful registration, so a need for them to avail themselves when it starts.

It said parents/guardians should bring along the original birth certificates of their children, valid Ghanaian passport, and a child’s Certificate of Acquired Citizenship, among other documents as part of the registration requirements.

However, it said Oath of Identity Form of the guardian shall be used where the child had none of the needed documents.

“We plead for the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including parents, guardians, school authorities, and community leaders, to assist in this important exercise,” it said.

The statement emphasised that public cooperation was essential to ensuring the registration of every eligible child.

“We count on your usual cooperation to make this registration exercise a success,” it said.

