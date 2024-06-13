The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has launched the Democracy Cup in commemoration of its 30th anniversary.

The Democracy Cup will witness a competition between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak on July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The winner of the maiden tournament will earn the chance to play against the United States-based club, DC United, in Washington later this year.

Speaker Bagbin called on the citizenry to sustain the democracy being enjoyed through sports.

He added that, the event has been adopted as part of the annual event to strengthen democracy.

Present at the launch on Thursday were Members of Parliament, media representatives, and officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), and other stakeholders.

The GFA President, Kurt Okraku Mantey in a brief address called for massive investment in the sports sector and pledged the availability of the teams.

The Chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee, Agyenim Boateng also advocated for its sustainability and expansion to include lesser known teams.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh and Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim called for investment and promotion of lesser known sports in the country.

