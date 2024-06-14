The Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Dr Prince Hamid Armah has reminded Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) of their pivotal role in infrastructural development in the country.

According to him, they are the engineers within the Local Government Service who has a crucial responsibility to ensure the safety and integrity of the built environment.

The Kwesimintsim Member of Parliament (MP) emphasised that, no development project can commence without seeking permits from the MMDAs.

“You are the guardians of our nation’s infrastructure, and your work has a profound impact on our communities,” he said.

Dr Armah made these remarks at the 2nd annual meeting of the Local Government Service Engineers Association (LoGSEA) on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The event was held under the theme; Towards an Effective and Efficient Building Permitting System: The Role of Local Government Service Engineers.

The Minister lauded the theme as exceptionally timely, considering frequent reports on building collapse in parts of the country.

To empower MMDAs in fulfilling their duties effectively, he highlighted various legislations including the Engineering Council Act 2011 (Act 819), the Engineering Council Regulations 2020 (L.I. 2410), and the Building Regulations 2022 (L.I. 2465) which have been enacted.

“These laws are designed to regulate engineering practices and uphold construction standards and safety. Strict adherence to these legislations is essential in mitigating the current wave of building collapses and ensuring a safe built environment,” he noted.

Pledging the commitment of the Ministry to ensure compliance, he urged the MMDAs to innovate and streamline these processes, making them more accessible and less burdensome for developers and yourselves.

“Embracing digitalization and transitioning to e-permitting can be pivotal steps in this direction,” he admonished.

ALSO READ: