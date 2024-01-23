The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, has publicly stated his position about being a potential running mate to the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, the lawmaker categorically stated that he is not interested in becoming a running mate or Vice President.

“I am not interested in becoming the running mate to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. I have not even considered it… Vice President is not something that I crave to be, he said on Monday.

The politician further acknowledged the prevailing sentiment within the NPP that the running mate for the party’s presidential candidate should come from the Ashanti Region.

When questioned about his agreement with the party’s position, he responded, “As I said earlier, everything can be sold.” He emphasised the importance of the running mate complementing the strengths and qualities of the presidential candidate.

Mr Ghartey further cited the example of President Akufo-Addo choosing Dr. Bawumia, an economist, to support him, and suggested that the choice should align with the preferences and needs of the presidential candidate.

“If you want a younger person, then you choose a young person. But in my view, the party should not be looking at somebody from the coast or the north and combine the two; there are other parts of Ghana that we have to look at,” Ghartey remarked,

Nonetheless, Mr Ghartey expressed confidence that the party will choose the best person for the role.

After Dr Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP primaries, many have wondered whom he will select to his running mate ahead of the December 7 polls.

So far, names such as Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Energy Minister), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Education Minister), and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Majority Leader), who have been rumoured as frontrunners, will be juggling their chances against others like John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, and Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, whose names have been making the rounds as well.

