The 18-year-old teenager in the alleged Kasoa ritual murder case has denied State Prosecutors assertions that he planned together with 15-year-old juvenile to seek spiritual powers to acquire wealth.

The 2nd accused has also refuted claims that he had discussed with the 1st accused about a trip to the Volta Region for spiritual help should the priest at Amasaman fail them.

The two teenagers have been charged with conspiracy and murder of the 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah before the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

While the 15-year-old juvenile (1st Accused) has admitted the offense and stated that they “committed the crime together,” the young offender (2nd Accused) has denied the charges.

Meanwhile, State Prosecutors led by Nana Adoma Osei are currently subjecting him to cross-examination to test the veracity of his evidence before the High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

