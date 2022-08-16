A security man has been killed in a Goil Fuel Station robbery at Subriso, Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

Others have also been injured in the incident which occurred at about 1:00 am on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Prosper Dotse Kugbleafe, a retired soldier, worked as a security man at the station.

Reports gathered by Adom News indicate the weapon-welding men in masks attacked the station and disarmed the deceased.

In their attempt to overpower him, they hit him in the head with a metal weapon, leading to his instant death.

The victims are currently undergoing treatment at the Wassa Akropong Hospital where the body of the deceased has also been deposited.