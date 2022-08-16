Actor John Dumelo has exhibited his seriousness in the agricultural field as he yearns to make the sector more attractive for potential farmers.

Mr Dumelo, who is steadily making impact with his ginger plantation, has shared some chronicles of his farm life.

He was captured cooking jollof rice on a three legged fire pit in a makeshift kitchen on his farm.

Using traditional techniques and items, the aspiring politician could be seen stirring the seemingly hot food he is believed to have been cooking for his workers.

The video he posted has since generated over 115k views with thousands of comments from his fans who have pointed out how impressive he is.

Watch video below: