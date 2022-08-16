Commonwealth Hall residents protest suspension of Hall Master, Senior Tutor over clashes

Residents of the Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana are peeved by the decision to suspend their Hall Master and Senior Tutor.

Management of the school came to this conclusion following the clash between the Vandals and the Vikings of Mensah Sarbah Hall, which occurred on August 5.

The Management blamed the two hall officials for supposedly being reluctant to fish out the students responsible for the fight which led to the destruction of property on campus.

“These officers should, therefore, in the interim, be relieved of their duties while management works with the security services to investigate the clashes, and works towards finding lasting solutions to the tensions between students of the two halls,” Management said.

The decision was taken by the University Council at its meeting over the disturbance held on Thursday, August 11.

After their removal, there has been a very high police deployment on campus to prevent reprisal attacks amid mounting tension on the University’s Council.

But the residents of Commonwealth Hall are accusing the Management of taking sides in the case.

“We think the authorities did not pay much attention to it. For sanity to prevail and for peace to come back, the right thing must be done,” one of the residents told JoyNews.

Clad in red attires, the agitated students have converged at the forecourt of the all-male hall to demand the reinstatement of their Hall Master and Senior Tutor with immediate effect.

They are chanting and singing to drum home their displeasure about the development.

Meanwhile, the UG Council has also surcharged the Hall for the cost of damages incurred during the clash.