One person is feared dead with three others in critical condition after a gory accident at Okyereko Junction on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region.
The incident involved a Mitsubishi Sportero car with registration number ER 75-18 and a Toyota Fortuner, GN 307-12.
Both cars, according to reports, were travelling from Accra towards Cape Coast.
It occurred in a head-on collision after the Mitsubishi driver failed in an attempt to overtake the Toyota Fortuner.
It veered of the road and somersaulted into a gulley, killing one passenger on the spot while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.
ALSO READ:
They were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment with the body of the deceased deposited at the mortuary.
Meanwhile, the Gomoa Potsin Police have commenced investigations.