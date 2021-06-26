One person is feared dead with three others in critical condition after a gory accident at Okyereko Junction on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region.

The incident involved a Mitsubishi Sportero car with registration number ER 75-18 and a Toyota Fortuner, GN 307-12.

Both cars, according to reports, were travelling from Accra towards Cape Coast.

The accident scene

It occurred in a head-on collision after the Mitsubishi driver failed in an attempt to overtake the Toyota Fortuner.

It veered of the road and somersaulted into a gulley, killing one passenger on the spot while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.

They were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment with the body of the deceased deposited at the mortuary.

Meanwhile, the Gomoa Potsin Police have commenced investigations.