The matchday 31 games of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League has dominated the headlines in the local media across the length and breadth of the country.

The biggest clash of the weekend is when Asante Kotoko travel to Accra to play their sworn rivals, Hearts of Oak.

Both sides after 30 matches played have 56 points with goal difference separating both teams.

Asante Kotoko, after a torrid start of the season, are enjoying a good drive under Portuguese manager, Mariano Barreto.

Hearts of Oak on the other side have been impressive and magnificent following the appointment of Samuel Boadu as the head coach of the club following the departure of Kosta Papic.

The Phobians have recorded eight straights win without a defeat.

With both teams in good shape and form, the clash has been touted as the decider of the 2020/21 football campaign.

READ ALSO

Ahead of the game, Ministers, Media Personalities among others have joined the debate as to which team will carry the day on Sunday.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah posted Kotoko’s logo on Twitter.

The match, usually a huge event regardless of the occasion, has taken on an extra level of importance (if that were even possible) with the league title seemingly at stake.

A win for either side would definitely put them in a strong position to add to their impressive trophy collection.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.