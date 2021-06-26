Sensation artiste, Kofi Kinaata, for the fourth time has won the Songwriter of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ceremony.

He won the award with his song ‘Behind The Scenes’. Kofi Kinaata beat competition from Diana Hamilton, Adina, Joe Mettle, Abiana and Epixode to win the award.

He is the first artiste to win the award four times. Kofi Kinaata first took home the award in 2016 with the song Susuka released in October 2015.

Kinaata, who was fairly new in the industry won people’s heart with lyrics that urged people to be grateful with what they have and avoiding condemning others for what they have.

That same year the Takoradi based artiste took home the Best New Artiste Award.

He won the award again the following year, 2017, with the song Confession. He won two other awards namely Highlife Song of the Year and Highlife Artiste of the Year with the same song.

Three years later, in 2020, Kofi Kinaata won the Songwriter of the Year award, once again with his song Things Fall Apart. The song became popular immediately after its release as people praise him for his talent.

He won the Most Popular Song of the Year award and the Highlife Song of the Year award with the song.

Many fans have been congratulating the artiste on his win.