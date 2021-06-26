Legendary Highlife musician Bob Pinodo received the Lifetime Achievement Award
A total of 13 awards were given out on day one of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The event, held on Friday, June 24, saw Kofi Kinaata make history after winning Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time.

MzVee won best Video of the Year, Keche won Group of the Year, new artiste Abiana won Female Vocalist of the Year and MOG Music for the second consecutive time won the Male Vocalist of the Year award.

Below are the list of winners announced on night one:

Record of the Year

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa
Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina ————–Winner
Fancy – Amaarae
Die 4 U – Cina Soul
Too Much – Epixode
Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic
Comot – Worlasi
Mmusuo – YaaYaa

Sound Engineer of the year (The award goes to one who produced the song which won the Record of the Year)

Richie Mensah ————Winner

Instrumentalist of the Year

Joshua Moszi
Nana Yaw Sarfo ————-Winner
Prince Sennah
Emmanuel Bludo
Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Traditional Artiste of the Year

Manhyia Tete Nwomkro ——-Winner

Songwriter of the Year

Diana Hamilton – Adom
Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes ————Winner
Adina – Hyedin
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Abiana – Adun Lei
Epixode – Too Much

Music for Good

Yaayaa ———-Winner

Male Vocalist of the Year

KiDi – One Man
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Akwaboah – Posti Me
MOGmusic – Oguamma ———Winner
Kyei Mensah – Take It All
Kingsley Amporful – God

Female Vocalist of the Year

Abiana – Adun Lei ———–Winner
Adina – Hear Me
Cina Soul – Die 4 U
YaaYaa – Mmusuo
Efe Grace – Lord Have Your Way
Enuonyam – Fill Me

Best Group of the Year

Bethel Revival Choir
DopeNation
Dead Peepol
Keche —————Winner

Producer of the Year

Chris Rich Beats
Yung Demz
Street Beatz
Richie Mensah ———-Winner
MOG Beatz
Willis Beatz

Best African Artiste

Burna Boy 
Davido 
Wizkid
Master KG ————Winner
Fireboy DML
Omah Lay

Best Video of the Year

Why – Adina
Fancy – Amaarae
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Cold – Joey B
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
On the Street – Kweku Smoke
Let Me Know – Mr Drew
Baddest Boss – MzVee ————–Winner
Kpa – Okyeame Kwame
Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx – Pappy Kojo

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob Pinodo ————-Winner




