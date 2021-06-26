A total of 13 awards were given out on day one of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
The event, held on Friday, June 24, saw Kofi Kinaata make history after winning Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time.
MzVee won best Video of the Year, Keche won Group of the Year, new artiste Abiana won Female Vocalist of the Year and MOG Music for the second consecutive time won the Male Vocalist of the Year award.
Below are the list of winners announced on night one:
Record of the Year
Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa
Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina ————–Winner
Fancy – Amaarae
Die 4 U – Cina Soul
Too Much – Epixode
Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic
Comot – Worlasi
Mmusuo – YaaYaa
Sound Engineer of the year (The award goes to one who produced the song which won the Record of the Year)
Richie Mensah ————Winner
Instrumentalist of the Year
Joshua Moszi
Nana Yaw Sarfo ————-Winner
Prince Sennah
Emmanuel Bludo
Enoch Owuraku Kissi
Traditional Artiste of the Year
Manhyia Tete Nwomkro ——-Winner
Songwriter of the Year
Diana Hamilton – Adom
Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes ————Winner
Adina – Hyedin
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Abiana – Adun Lei
Epixode – Too Much
Music for Good
Yaayaa ———-Winner
Male Vocalist of the Year
KiDi – One Man
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Akwaboah – Posti Me
MOGmusic – Oguamma ———Winner
Kyei Mensah – Take It All
Kingsley Amporful – God
Female Vocalist of the Year
Abiana – Adun Lei ———–Winner
Adina – Hear Me
Cina Soul – Die 4 U
YaaYaa – Mmusuo
Efe Grace – Lord Have Your Way
Enuonyam – Fill Me
Best Group of the Year
Bethel Revival Choir
DopeNation
Dead Peepol
Keche —————Winner
Producer of the Year
Chris Rich Beats
Yung Demz
Street Beatz
Richie Mensah ———-Winner
MOG Beatz
Willis Beatz
Best African Artiste
Burna Boy
Davido
Wizkid
Master KG ————Winner
Fireboy DML
Omah Lay
Best Video of the Year
Why – Adina
Fancy – Amaarae
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Cold – Joey B
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
On the Street – Kweku Smoke
Let Me Know – Mr Drew
Baddest Boss – MzVee ————–Winner
Kpa – Okyeame Kwame
Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx – Pappy Kojo
Lifetime Achievement Award
Bob Pinodo ————-Winner