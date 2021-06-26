A total of 13 awards were given out on day one of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The event, held on Friday, June 24, saw Kofi Kinaata make history after winning Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time.

MzVee won best Video of the Year, Keche won Group of the Year, new artiste Abiana won Female Vocalist of the Year and MOG Music for the second consecutive time won the Male Vocalist of the Year award.

Below are the list of winners announced on night one:

Record of the Year

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa

Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina ————–Winner

Fancy – Amaarae

Die 4 U – Cina Soul

Too Much – Epixode

Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic

Comot – Worlasi

Mmusuo – YaaYaa

Sound Engineer of the year (The award goes to one who produced the song which won the Record of the Year)

Richie Mensah ————Winner

Instrumentalist of the Year

Joshua Moszi

Nana Yaw Sarfo ————-Winner

Prince Sennah

Emmanuel Bludo

Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Traditional Artiste of the Year

Manhyia Tete Nwomkro ——-Winner

Songwriter of the Year

Diana Hamilton – Adom

Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes ————Winner

Adina – Hyedin

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

Abiana – Adun Lei

Epixode – Too Much

Music for Good

Yaayaa ———-Winner

Male Vocalist of the Year

KiDi – One Man

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

Akwaboah – Posti Me

MOGmusic – Oguamma ———Winner

Kyei Mensah – Take It All

Kingsley Amporful – God

Female Vocalist of the Year

Abiana – Adun Lei ———–Winner

Adina – Hear Me

Cina Soul – Die 4 U

YaaYaa – Mmusuo

Efe Grace – Lord Have Your Way

Enuonyam – Fill Me

Best Group of the Year

Bethel Revival Choir

DopeNation

Dead Peepol

Keche —————Winner

Producer of the Year

Chris Rich Beats

Yung Demz

Street Beatz

Richie Mensah ———-Winner

MOG Beatz

Willis Beatz

Best African Artiste

Burna Boy

Davido

Wizkid

Master KG ————Winner

Fireboy DML

Omah Lay

Best Video of the Year

Why – Adina

Fancy – Amaarae

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Cold – Joey B

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

On the Street – Kweku Smoke

Let Me Know – Mr Drew

Baddest Boss – MzVee ————–Winner

Kpa – Okyeame Kwame

Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx – Pappy Kojo

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob Pinodo ————-Winner