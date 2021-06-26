The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum Constituency, Hon Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, has said he will ensure that outstanding projects funded through his predecessor are completed before commencing new projects in the constituency.

The attention of the legislator was drawn to some projects which were started by his predecessor, and yet to be completed. Some of these projects include basic school blocks, toilets and water projects.

According to the MP, these projects are to benefit the communities if completed and that there would be no sense in abandoning such projects and commence new ones. “After all, these projects are intended to serve the community and not the MPs.”

He promised to complete them and hand them over to the communities for use.

The MP is currently embarking on community tour to brief his constituents about happenings in Parliament in the first quarter of 2021. He is also explaining the efforts by the government to make life better for Ghanaians. He has so far visited over 120 communities. It was during the visit that he inspected some uncompleted projects in some communities where the constituents pleaded with him to complete them to serve their intended purposes.

He assured them that he will ensure that projects started by his predecessor would be completed before he embarks on new ones.

