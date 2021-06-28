The Ghana Police Service has commended the youth of Yama community for their bravery in foiling a robbery attack.

The youth of Yama, in the Walewale District of the North East Region, stood up to some suspected armed robbers on the night of 26th June 2021.

The robbers are said to have bolted, abandoning their unregistered motorbike and a locally manufactured gun.

Police reports indicate that the youth took the items to the chief’s palace, from where a report was made.

The motorbike and gun are currently in the possession of the Yama police.

This courageous and public-spirited act of the youth, as described by the service on their official Facebook page, they said, is highly commendable and worth emulating.