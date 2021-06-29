Ghana’s deputy captain, Thomas Partey, believes good preparations could propel the country to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].

The tournament has been scheduled to kick off next year in Cameroon.

The Black Stars have already booked a place in the upcoming tournament after finishing as group winners.

Ghana’s qualification was cemented at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa in March. The game ended 1-1 with Percy Tau’s 52nd-minute goal canceling Mohammed Kudus’ 49th opener for the Black Stars.

Ghana iced their qualification after dispatching São Tomé 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Afcon trophy has eluded Ghana for 39 years and Partey says the nation needs to adequately prepare to win the trophy.

“The expectation starts from our good preparations,” the Arsenal midfielder reiterated.

“We have to start preparing now, we have to go from one game to another.

“First we have to prepare for the Africa Cup and make sure we have to win our friendly games before the Africa Cup starts.

“So there we will be able to build our confidence and through hard work for sure everything is possible so I think they [fans] have to relax, they have to be calm and keep supporting us,” he added.

Ghana has won the Africa Cup of Nations on four occasions with the last being the 1982 edition in Libya.