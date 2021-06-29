Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) has exposed a gang of robbers who raided a boutique in Lagos State.

The three robbers entered the shop as though they were patrons, shortly before one of them flashed a machete.

In the trending video, the yet-to-be-identified men ordered the persons in the boutique to go on their knees while surrendering all their property.

One of the gun-wielding men searched the pockets of the victims, while another was focused on the shop attendant who was visibly shaken by the attack.

The victims could be seen handing over their backpacks and mobile phones to the robbers.

Depsite attempts to conceal their identities with a baseball cap, the armed men have been identified as notorious robbers who raided a barbering salon days prior, in the same vicinity.

That attack, however, did not go relatively smoothly, as one of their victims gave them a fierce tussle before they overpowered him.

Video below: