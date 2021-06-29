The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) which began Sunday, is expected to end on July 11 with an extra five-day extension period for mop-up activities.
Ghana has successfully conducted five population censuses since independence. Two of these censuses comprised both a Population and Housing Census. The 2021 PHC is therefore the country’s third Population and Housing Census.
Counting of College students
- A college student living in a dormitory or apartment owned by their college will be counted at their college through the Group Quarters Enumeration.
- A college student living at home will be counted on their parents’ census form.
- A college student living off-campus, but not at their parents’ home, will receive an invitation to complete the census at their residence.
People living in other Institutions and group settings
- People living in group homes, nursing homes, prisons, military bases, or other institutions will be counted at their institution through the Group Quarters Enumeration
Homeless People
- People who are homeless will be counted through a special process described in the “Counting the Homeless” fact sheet
What is Group Quarters Enumeration?
- People living in group quarters do not complete census forms; rather the administrators of a facility submit census forms for the facility.
- These forms do not enumerate individuals living in a facility, but rather aggregate counts of residents, including key demographics.
- Data is collected through an in-person interview with an enumerator or through a paper form or any other appropriate means.