The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) which began Sunday, is expected to end on July 11 with an extra five-day extension period for mop-up activities.

Ghana has successfully conducted five population censuses since independence. Two of these censuses comprised both a Population and Housing Census. The 2021 PHC is therefore the country’s third Population and Housing Census.

Counting of College students

A college student living in a dormitory or apartment owned by their college will be counted at their college through the Group Quarters Enumeration.

A college student living at home will be counted on their parents’ census form.

A college student living off-campus, but not at their parents’ home, will receive an invitation to complete the census at their residence.

People living in other Institutions and group settings

People living in group homes, nursing homes, prisons, military bases, or other institutions will be counted at their institution through the Group Quarters Enumeration

Homeless People

People who are homeless will be counted through a special process described in the “Counting the Homeless” fact sheet

What is Group Quarters Enumeration?